1/1
Nada (Jelaca) Petrovic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nada Petrovic (nee Jelaca)

Found peace October 27, 2020 at age 84. Beloved wife of the late Zivko. Loving mother of Milan (Mira) Petrovic. Dear grandmother of Rev. Fr. Aleksandar (Zora) Petrovic and family and Milina (Sale) Milosevic and family. Sister of Jelena (the late Nikola) Cvetkovic. Further survived by kumovi, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, November 2nd, at St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church (3802 E. Squire Ave. Cudahy) 10:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM. Interment St. Nikola Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved