Nada Petrovic (nee Jelaca)
Found peace October 27, 2020 at age 84. Beloved wife of the late Zivko. Loving mother of Milan (Mira) Petrovic. Dear grandmother of Rev. Fr. Aleksandar (Zora) Petrovic and family and Milina (Sale) Milosevic and family. Sister of Jelena (the late Nikola) Cvetkovic. Further survived by kumovi, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, November 2nd, at St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church (3802 E. Squire Ave. Cudahy) 10:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM. Interment St. Nikola Cemetery.