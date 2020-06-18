Nadine Maciona
Milwaukee - Reunited with her parents on, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the of age of 63. Survived by other family members and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, June 23rd, from 10 to 11 AM. Funeral Service 11 AM. Private interment Arlington Park Cemetery.
Milwaukee - Reunited with her parents on, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the of age of 63. Survived by other family members and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, June 23rd, from 10 to 11 AM. Funeral Service 11 AM. Private interment Arlington Park Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.