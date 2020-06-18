Nadine Maciona
Nadine Maciona

Milwaukee - Reunited with her parents on, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the of age of 63. Survived by other family members and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, June 23rd, from 10 to 11 AM. Funeral Service 11 AM. Private interment Arlington Park Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
