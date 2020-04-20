Resources
More Obituaries for Nan Kreitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nan C. Kreitzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nan C. Kreitzer Notice
Nan C. Kreitzer

Wauwatosa - (nee Heidenreich) passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17. She was 75. Nan was a devoted wife to Frank for 53 years, loving mother of Matthew, Kristin (John) and Jennifer (Bradley), and proud "NaNa" to Conor and Flannery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Hazel Heidenreich and her brother Gregg (Patti Lynn).

She will be lovingly remembered by her brothers Gary (Fran), Wayne (Charlotte), and Guy and their beloved families, all her many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Nan was a proud alumna of Divine Savior and Marquette University, and took pride in her early career as a medical technologist. Her greatest joy was the family she lovingly raised and her grandchildren, and she cherished the time spent together, especially over epic dinners.

Nan was known for her kindness, wit, thoughtfulness, generosity and her ability to quickly connect with people. She had an inner calm, strength and sheer stubbornness that allowed her to handle her 45-year battle with multiple sclerosis, and more recently, metastatic breast cancer with admirable grace and perseverance.

We have sincere gratitude for the many doctors, nurses and caregivers who have taken care of Nan throughout her journey, especially those at St. John's on the Lake who comforted her in her final days.

A private Mass at Christ King Church and internment service at Holy Cross cemetery will be held on Friday, April 24. We look forward to celebrating Nan's life together at a later date.

Contributions can be made in her name to the St. Vincent De Paul Society at Christ King Church in Wauwatosa.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline