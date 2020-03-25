|
|
Nancee R. Beyer
Waukesha - (nee Howe)
Passed away peacefully on March 25th, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Loving wife of the late Roger C. Beyer. Mother of Stephen C. Beyer. Daughter of the late Joseph and Delores Howe. Sister of Mary (Robert) Nabak, Charles (Diana) Howe and the late Lawrance Howe. Dearest friend of Susan Butts. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment at Graceland Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020