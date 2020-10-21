1/1
Nancy A. Danielson
Nancy A. Danielson

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving wife to the late Vernon Danielson. Beloved mother to Douglas (Debbie) Danielson, the late Gregg Danielson, the late Dawn (late LaVern) Palms, Colleen Danielson and Brian Danielson. Dear grandmother to Donna, John, Jonna (Dave), Jason, Nicole, Ryan (Tara), Lauren (Alaine) and Abby. Also survived by many great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, October 31 from 10 AM to 12 PM with a service at 12 PM. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
OCT
31
Service
12:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
