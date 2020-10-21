Nancy A. DanielsonPassed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving wife to the late Vernon Danielson. Beloved mother to Douglas (Debbie) Danielson, the late Gregg Danielson, the late Dawn (late LaVern) Palms, Colleen Danielson and Brian Danielson. Dear grandmother to Donna, John, Jonna (Dave), Jason, Nicole, Ryan (Tara), Lauren (Alaine) and Abby. Also survived by many great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, October 31 from 10 AM to 12 PM with a service at 12 PM. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery.