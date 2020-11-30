1/
Nancy A. Klein
Nancy A. Klein

Sun Prairie/ Oak Creek - Age 81, passed away November 27, 2020. She was born January 21,1939 to Charles and Margaret Klein.

Nancy is survived by her 3 sons Robert (Barb) Herro, Christopher Herro, and Troy (Dayna) Herro; 9 grandchildren, Ashley and Zach (Brooke), Ryan (Lisa) and Alyssa Bell, Mikey, Marissa and McKensi, Alex (Katie) and Seth (Jamie); 8 great-grandchildren, Blake, Easton, Kaelyn, Aria, Jayson, Lily Ann, Ashton and Quinn. She is further survived by brother in-laws Kenneth (Carol) and Lewis Herro.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Catherine Bell and Herbert Herro.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest joy.

Private family funeral services will be held at Schaff Funeral Home. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
