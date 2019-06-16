|
Kunde, Nancy A. Age 80 years. Called home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Now in the loving arms of Jesus, walking arm in arm with her beloved husband, Charlie. Loving and devoted mother of Chuck (Angie), Shelley (Scott) Hart and Corey (Anna). Loving grandma of Kelsey, Haley and Travis Hart. Fond sister of Roger (Bonnie), Sue Okray and Sandra (Louis) Busalacchi. Proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Nancy was a mother, sister and nurse-but first and foremost she was a caregiver. This was encapsulated by her caring and compassionate nature, listening ability and capacity for forgiveness. Her sense of humor was well-known, along with her love of Wisconsin Badger basketball and the Packers. Above all, she loved being a wife, mother and grandma. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, June 21 at the funeral home from 11:30 AM until time of the Memorial Service at 1:30 PM. The family would like to express a special thank you to all the staff at Jackson Crossings over the past year. Memorials to or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation are appreciated. You'll always be loved and missed by everyone. "Care for one... that is love. Care for hundreds...that is nursing"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019