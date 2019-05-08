|
Shinners, Nancy A. (nee Miller) Age 91. Found peace on May 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband John "Jack", and sons Steven and John. Survived by her daughter Kathy Lorenz of Elm Grove, granddaughter Amy (Roberto) Rodriguez, and great-grandchildren Lily and Alex. Also survived by her sister Lynn Petersen, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Per Nancy's wishes, no formal service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019