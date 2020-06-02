Nancy A. Spicuzza
Nancy A. Spicuzza

Waukesha - Nancy Ann (Frothingham) Spicuzza was taken home by her Lord May 29, 2020, age 89. She was preceded in death by husbands, Frank Spicuzza (m. 1950-1990) and Willis Schiller (m. 1996-2012), sister Gail (Frothingham) Sheets, and parents Luella and Chester Frothingham. Nancy was the best mom to Jean Schneider, Carol Spicuzza (Steve Ripp), James Spicuzza (Pat), Michael Spicuzza (Liz Kepplinger), and John Spicuzza (Carol), and a proud grandmother of Matthew (Ellen) Schneider, Katie, Laura, and David Spicuzza; Frank, Nicholas, and Jacob Spicuzza; Sam and Ellie Horsnell. Nance was cherished by her in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A private service will be held on June 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 111 E Main St. Waukesha, WI 53186, to the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400, 2301 Springdale Rd. Waukesha, WI 53186, or to a charity of the donor's choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
