Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
LifeSpring Church
20711 Watertown Rd, Suite K
Brookfield, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
LifeSpring Church
20711 Watertown Rd, Suite K
Brookfield, WI
Nancy Ann Jens


1952 - 2020
Nancy Ann Jens Notice
Nancy Ann Jens

Milwaukee - Nancy Ann Jens (nee Baum), of Milwaukee, passed away peacefully Friday February 14th, 2020, at the age of 67, with her 3 children by her side. She was born August 13th, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI the daughter of Ralph and Beverly (nee Goral) Baum. She married her true love, Dennis Francis Jens September 15th, 1973 who preceded her in death October 15th, 1979 at 36 years old.

Nancy is survived by her children Daniel (Caroline) Jens, Dave (Shan-Del) Jens and Donna (Josh) Bobrowitz. 10 grandchildren Kayla, Zechariah, Nick, Nicholas, Mateo, Devin, Logan, Scarlett, Jack and Taylor. Great grandchildren, Gabriel and Adelyn. She is also survived by her sisters Daylin (Baum) Elsen, Marilyn (Baum) Webert and step sister Jeannie Ganser. Preceded in death with her beloved brother Rex Baum. Further Survived by her nieces and nephews, along with other relatives.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at LifeSpring Church, 20711 Watertown Rd, Suite K Brookfield, WI 53186. Visitation will be from 1-3pm with a memorial service to follow at 3PM. Nancy wishes to have her remains scattered in Florida at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family towards her services, WI Humane Society in which Nancy donated to, throughout her life, LifeSpring Church for their generosity and kindness to family towards services or Aurora Zilber Hospice in Wauwatosa where Nancy spent her final weeks being cared for with dignity and compassion.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
