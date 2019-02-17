Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Komp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ann Komp

Notice Condolences Flowers

Nancy Ann Komp Notice
Komp, Nancy Ann (Nee Wiesehuegel) Passed peacefully February 11th, 2019 at the age of 82 after a short illness, joining her beloved husband Charles Komp on the next leg of the eternal adventure. She is survived by her children John (Cheryl) Komp, Carl (Margaret) Komp, Janice (Stephen) Bloch, and Catherine (Alan Weatherhead) Komp; siblings David (Gloria) Wiesehuegel and Susan (Max) Wilde; as well as her grandchildren Nicholas (Leslie), Emily, Memphis, Cassidy, Baxter Komp, Jillian Bloch, and great-grandchildren Lucas and Jackson. Preceded in death by brothers Jerry and Jim Wiesehuegel. A survivor of polio and post-polio syndrome, she faced all challenges with grace, courage, creativity and positivity. Nancy was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, colleague, and disability rights advocate who could light up a room with her smile. Her love and deep knowledge of nature and gardening was shared with all, as evidenced in her children's own gardens, and will continue on in future generations. A 1958 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Nancy was a member of Sigma Alpha Eta, a professional society for speech and hearing therapists. After college, Nancy took the ferry to Michigan where she taught speech therapy at a public school in Grand Rapids. She returned to Wisconsin and worked at the Milwaukee Hearing Society and later at Independence First and the Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (now HEAR Wisconsin). As a disability-rights advocate, Nancy was a proud volunteer member of the Post-Polio Resource Group of Southeastern Wisconsin for over 20 years and served on their board for 10 years. As part of her advocacy efforts for people with disabilities, Nancy successfully lobbied for the Elm Grove Post Office to install accessible doors. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 20 at 4 PM, with a Memorial Service to follow at 5 PM, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N Calhoun Rd, Brookfield, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations to her beloved Mitchell Park Domes are appreciated. (https://milwaukeedomes.org/domes-donations or 414-257-5608)
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now