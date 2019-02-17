|
|
Komp, Nancy Ann (Nee Wiesehuegel) Passed peacefully February 11th, 2019 at the age of 82 after a short illness, joining her beloved husband Charles Komp on the next leg of the eternal adventure. She is survived by her children John (Cheryl) Komp, Carl (Margaret) Komp, Janice (Stephen) Bloch, and Catherine (Alan Weatherhead) Komp; siblings David (Gloria) Wiesehuegel and Susan (Max) Wilde; as well as her grandchildren Nicholas (Leslie), Emily, Memphis, Cassidy, Baxter Komp, Jillian Bloch, and great-grandchildren Lucas and Jackson. Preceded in death by brothers Jerry and Jim Wiesehuegel. A survivor of polio and post-polio syndrome, she faced all challenges with grace, courage, creativity and positivity. Nancy was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, colleague, and disability rights advocate who could light up a room with her smile. Her love and deep knowledge of nature and gardening was shared with all, as evidenced in her children's own gardens, and will continue on in future generations. A 1958 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Nancy was a member of Sigma Alpha Eta, a professional society for speech and hearing therapists. After college, Nancy took the ferry to Michigan where she taught speech therapy at a public school in Grand Rapids. She returned to Wisconsin and worked at the Milwaukee Hearing Society and later at Independence First and the Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (now HEAR Wisconsin). As a disability-rights advocate, Nancy was a proud volunteer member of the Post-Polio Resource Group of Southeastern Wisconsin for over 20 years and served on their board for 10 years. As part of her advocacy efforts for people with disabilities, Nancy successfully lobbied for the Elm Grove Post Office to install accessible doors. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 20 at 4 PM, with a Memorial Service to follow at 5 PM, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N Calhoun Rd, Brookfield, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations to her beloved Mitchell Park Domes are appreciated. (https://milwaukeedomes.org/domes-donations or 414-257-5608)
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019