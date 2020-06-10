Nancy Ann Martin
Nancy Ann Martin (Ebel), age 82, died on June 1st in Lakeville MN from complications of Parkinson's disease.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, James Martin, eldest daughter Mary Jo Claassen Lee, nephew Dean Brazee and brothers-in-law Pat Martin and Marty Robins.
She is survived by daughter Amy Martin of Minneapolis MN, son Patrick (Melissa) Martin of Lakeville MN, granddaughters Jade Claassen and Courtney Claassen of Albert Lea MN, grandson Alex Claassen of Minneapolis, great grandson Soren of Albert Lea, sister Carol Robins of Vero Beach FL, sister-in-law Arlene Martin of Shawano WI and several nieces and nephews in WI and FL.
Nancy was born in 1937 in Milwaukee WI to Fred and Norma Ebel. She is a 1956 graduate of Washington High School in Milwaukee. Nancy then got her degree in education from the University of Wisconsin where she majored in English with minors in Spanish and Physical Education.
Nancy taught for many years as a middle school physical education teacher in Kokomo IN. In 1980 she relocated with her family to Albert Lea MN where she taught classes in English and Spanish. Nancy then became interested in teaching ESL (English as a second language). Nancy enjoyed working with minority students, immigrants and refugees from all over. She taught ESL for K-12 and at the community college in Albert Lea. Later, Nancy taught ESL at Century High School in Rochester MN, where she remained until retirement.
Nancy was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to NPR and watching PBS, where she laughed out loud at The Red Green Show. Nancy loved wildlife, the outdoors and being physically active. She always remained fit and never lost her tiny waistline. For many years, Nancy spent her summers working in Yellowstone National Park where she enjoyed hiking and camping with her husband and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this year, tentatively at Myre-Big Island State Park in Albert Lea, MN. Information will be available at Whitefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.