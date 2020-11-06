Dear Tim, Meg, Pat and Mike.

I am so very sorry for your loss! I loved your mom, and your dad. As I read her beautiful obituary, which she would have loved, I’m flooded with memories of seeing her at all my parents’ celebrations and events. Not only were your parents dear friends to my parents, they were both very kind to me. My bridal shower was at their house! I could spend hours listing all my wonderful memories of Nan. If I had to pick my favorites, It would be the times when I would get to hang out and listen to her and my mom talk about random stuff. They always made me laugh and they were often quite irreverent for teachers who worked at a Catholic school. Even though I don’t know all of you very well personally, I feel like I know you because of all the stories your mother shared about you. You were everything to her and she was so proud of you! I will miss your mother very much. In the last few years I’ve had the pleasure of visiting with her And she still made me laugh! Please know that I share your sadness!

Meg (Healy) Graham

Friend