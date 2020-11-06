1/1
Nancy Ann Roddy
1934 - 2020
Nancy Ann Roddy

On Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, Nancy Ann (nee Newburg) Roddy, loving mother of 4, grandmother of 6, and English teacher to thousands, passed away at the age of 86. We assure you that Nan would have approved of every comma in that opening sentence.

Born to Walter Newburg and Marcella (nee Kuse) Newburg in 1934, Nancy grew up as an only child in "The Big White House on the Corner" in Medford, Wisconsin. In her teen years, she attended boarding school at St. Mary's Springs Academy and later went off to Marquette University in the big city where she earned a degree in English and met her future husband, William Roddy.

While Nancy and Bill raised four children in Shorewood, Nancy also found the time to participate in many volunteer activities with the Brownies, Cub Scouts, Junior League, Holy Family Parish in Whitefish Bay, and more. When the youngest was old enough, Nancy slowly returned to the workforce, starting as a substitute teacher and eventually becoming a full-time English teacher and speech coach at Shorewood High School and later at Pius XI High School. Nancy won her students over with her warmth and humor, as evidenced by the number of people who tell us, even today, that she was their all-time favorite teacher. And yet she always found time to ensure there were homemade baked goods at home.

Nan had a wink and a smile for everyone. She loved people, and she loved a good story. She couldn't care less about getting the details right, so long as her stories elicited a reaction from her audience. Nan also loved reading, tennis, golf, baking, traveling with family and friends, swimming without ever getting her hair wet, and explaining the proper usage for lie, lay, lain, and laid.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 48 years, William Roddy. She is survived by her children, Timothy (Lisa) Roddy, Meg (David) Chun, Patrick (Suzette) Roddy, and Michael Roddy; her grandchildren, Nate, Kelli, Jack, Madeline, Cole, and Tim; and her niece, Mary Patricia (Bill) Quinn.

The family invites you to share your favorite memory of Nan so that we can continue to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to either of the following organizations: Christ Child Society-Milwaukee Chapter, c/o The Merrick Center, 4033 W. Good Hope Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209-2268

https://christchildmilwaukee.org/ways-to-give/ or Wisconsin Parkinson Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 330, Brookfield, WI 53005 https://www.wiparkinson.org/donate/






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
November 7, 2020
Nan with her husband Bill, and their grandkids Nate, Kelli, Jack and a cole.
Jack Roddy
Family
November 7, 2020
Nan loved the Oregon coast.
Jack Roddy
Family
November 7, 2020
Nan with her grandsons Nate and Jack.
Jack Roddy
Family
November 7, 2020
Nan with her son Timothy, daughter in-law Lisa, and her grandchildren at Zion national park.
Jack Roddy
Family
November 7, 2020
Nan was a loving grandmother . We will miss her greatly and always cherish the wonderful memories we have of her.
Jack Roddy
Family
November 7, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful lady
November 7, 2020
Dear Tim, Meg, Pat and Mike.
I am so very sorry for your loss! I loved your mom, and your dad. As I read her beautiful obituary, which she would have loved, I’m flooded with memories of seeing her at all my parents’ celebrations and events. Not only were your parents dear friends to my parents, they were both very kind to me. My bridal shower was at their house! I could spend hours listing all my wonderful memories of Nan. If I had to pick my favorites, It would be the times when I would get to hang out and listen to her and my mom talk about random stuff. They always made me laugh and they were often quite irreverent for teachers who worked at a Catholic school. Even though I don’t know all of you very well personally, I feel like I know you because of all the stories your mother shared about you. You were everything to her and she was so proud of you! I will miss your mother very much. In the last few years I’ve had the pleasure of visiting with her And she still made me laugh! Please know that I share your sadness!
Meg (Healy) Graham
Friend
