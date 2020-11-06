Nancy Ann Roddy
On Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, Nancy Ann (nee Newburg) Roddy, loving mother of 4, grandmother of 6, and English teacher to thousands, passed away at the age of 86. We assure you that Nan would have approved of every comma in that opening sentence.
Born to Walter Newburg and Marcella (nee Kuse) Newburg in 1934, Nancy grew up as an only child in "The Big White House on the Corner" in Medford, Wisconsin. In her teen years, she attended boarding school at St. Mary's Springs Academy and later went off to Marquette University in the big city where she earned a degree in English and met her future husband, William Roddy.
While Nancy and Bill raised four children in Shorewood, Nancy also found the time to participate in many volunteer activities with the Brownies, Cub Scouts, Junior League, Holy Family Parish in Whitefish Bay, and more. When the youngest was old enough, Nancy slowly returned to the workforce, starting as a substitute teacher and eventually becoming a full-time English teacher and speech coach at Shorewood High School and later at Pius XI High School. Nancy won her students over with her warmth and humor, as evidenced by the number of people who tell us, even today, that she was their all-time favorite teacher. And yet she always found time to ensure there were homemade baked goods at home.
Nan had a wink and a smile for everyone. She loved people, and she loved a good story. She couldn't care less about getting the details right, so long as her stories elicited a reaction from her audience. Nan also loved reading, tennis, golf, baking, traveling with family and friends, swimming without ever getting her hair wet, and explaining the proper usage for lie, lay, lain, and laid.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 48 years, William Roddy. She is survived by her children, Timothy (Lisa) Roddy, Meg (David) Chun, Patrick (Suzette) Roddy, and Michael Roddy; her grandchildren, Nate, Kelli, Jack, Madeline, Cole, and Tim; and her niece, Mary Patricia (Bill) Quinn.
The family invites you to share your favorite memory of Nan so that we can continue to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to either of the following organizations: Christ Child Society-Milwaukee Chapter, c/o The Merrick Center, 4033 W. Good Hope Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209-2268 https://christchildmilwaukee.org/ways-to-give/
or Wisconsin Parkinson Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 330, Brookfield, WI 53005 https://www.wiparkinson.org/donate/