Deprey, Nancy Anne KENT, OHIO - Nancy Anne Deprey, 76, of Kent, OH, passed away on May 10, 2019 in Ravenna, OH. Nancy was born in Granville, WI to Clement and Olivia Tillman on February 27, 1943. She was the youngest of 15 siblings. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother for the Deprey family. She enjoyed puzzles, reading novels, giving massages to the family dog Ryder, and spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed the company of her dear friends Minnie and Lou, and attending events of her two grandchildren, Amanda and Breanna. Nancy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Grant and Rose Ann Deprey, her grandchildren, Amanda and Breanna Deprey, and niece Ranae Thompson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, mother and father, Clement and Olivia Tillman, and her siblings. There will be no local calling hours. Cremation has taken place. (REDMON FUNERAL HOME, STOW, OHIO, 330-688-6631)
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 16, 2019