Riekkoff, Nancy Anne (Nee Taylor) of Grafton. Nancy entered into the arms of Jesus with family by her side March 14, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee on October 27, 1930 to Raymond and Irene Taylor. She was a graduate of Riverside High School, and worked at American Can Company for 28 years, while raising 6 children. She married Raymond Riekkoff on June 23, 1951. She was preceded in death by her beloved Raymond, son Ross, and daughter-in-law Cindy. Dear mother of Ross, Ronald, James (Cindy), Elizabeth, Heather Woolridge, and Holly (Kevin) Gray. Grandmother to Rachel, Ryan, Cullan, Rebecca, and Taylor. Great-grandmother to Conor, Aubry, and Aurora. Nancy was a historian with a deep interest in the Civil War. She loved traveling with Ray. She was the consummate hostess, planning numerous social events, including Super Bowl parties and tailgates. She and Ray enjoyed their numerous outings with friends and social groups. Nancy had a zest for life, and the family takes great comfort in knowing her adventures will continue in Heaven along side the love of her life. Memorial visitation will be held on Wed. March 20, 2019 from 3pm until the time of Service of Remembrance at 5pm, all at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019