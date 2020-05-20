Nancy B. (Kurdziel) Doetsch
Nancy B. Doetsch (nee Kurdziel)

West Allis - Found peace May 18, 2020 at the age of 66 years. Preceded in death by her husband Emmanuel "Nick" Doetsch. Loving mother of Pamela (John) Hammond, Nicole Narewski and Natalie (Sam) Foti. Dear grandma of Carley and Erin Hammond and Savanna and Zoey Foti. Sister of Thomas Kurdziel. Special fur grandma to Eire, Peanut and Misty. Further survived by nieces, nephews other family and friends. Special thanks to Amanda Kohler and the staff at Season Hospice for their tender loving care. Due to recent health and safety concerns a private memorial service will be held. "Fly Free Fancy Nancy"






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
