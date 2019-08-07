Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Johnson, Nancy B. (Nee Bullard) passed away on August 3, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Michelle, Scott (Tina), and Jay (Whitney). Proud grandmother of Chloe, Hailey, Lucas, Alaina, Maston, and Anders. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Jill. Visitation at First Congregational Church United Church of Christ South Milwaukee (1111 N. Chicago Ave., So. Milwaukee) on Thursday from 4:00PM-6:00PM. Memorial service at church on Thursday at 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nancy's name to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic St. Luke's are greatly appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019
