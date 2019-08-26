|
Milbrath, Nancy B. (Nee Lange) Born in Horicon, Wisconsin to Erna (nee Stuewe) and Burton Lange. Entered Eternal Life Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Preceded in death by her daughter Lynn. Survived by her son Greg (Cynthia) and grandchildren Marshall (Gwyneth), Loren, and Meredith Milbrath and Dorian Christian. Visitation Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM at APOSTLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (1509 South 76th Street, West Allis). Private interment Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon, Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2019