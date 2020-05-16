Nancy Busack
Nancy Busack

Pewaukee, WI - (Nee Goodsell) Passed away peacefully May 15, 2020, age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Busack. Loving mother of Timothy (Alison) Busack, Sharon (Steven) Miksic and Julie (Thomas) Klem. Grandmother of Randall (Jen) Busack, Andrew (Amanda) Busack, Delora Miksic, Jessica Miksic, Kyle Klem, Brenna Busack and Caitie Lindely. Great-grandma of Brayson and Landon Busack. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Wednesday, May 20 at Harder Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
MAY
20
Service
12:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
