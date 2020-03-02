Services
Nancy C. Bagemihl

Nancy C. Bagemihl

Age 80, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon (Feb. 29, 2020) at Newcastle Place in Mequon, WI.

She was a loving and adoring soul to all who knew her.

She was privileged to have taught at Browning School for 35 years, and joyously volunteered at St. Michaels Hospital.

Nancy was greeted into her heavenly home by her parents Olga and Olaf Pederson, her husband William, and members of her eternal family.

She is survived by her sister, Marlene Wiebeck, nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.

Visitation at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 1:30-2:30PM. Service at 2:30PM. Entombment to follow. If so desired, memorials appreciated to Siloah Lutheran Church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
