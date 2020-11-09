1/1
Nancy C. "Nan" Gallo
Nancy C. "Nan" Gallo

Mukwonago - (nee Marver). Of Mukwonago. Passed away peacefully and born into Eternal Life on November 6, 2020 at the age of 81. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jerry. Beloved mother of Scott (Sue), Steve (Janet), Lisa (Clint) Metz, and Jason (Robin). Proud and loving "Nanny" of Emily (Will), Marisa, Rachel, Tyler, Colton, Alex, Jared, and Hannah. Further survived by her sister Joyce Jaskowiak, many other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Thursday November 12, 2020 from 4:00PM until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00PM.

Entombment and Committal Service at St Joseph Cemetery ( S22 W22890 Broadway Ave., Waukesha) on Friday November 13, 2020 at 11:00AM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
NOV
12
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
NOV
13
Committal
11:00 AM
St Joseph Cemetery
