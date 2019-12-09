Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
613 S. 4th St.
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
613 S. 4th St.
Milwaukee, WI
Nancy C. (Harrison) Gonzales


1940 - 2019
Nancy C. (Harrison) Gonzales Notice
Nancy C. (Harrison) Gonzales

Milwaukee - Began her Eternal Life on

December 7th, 2019. Born November 30th 1940 in Milwaukee, WI., the daughter of George and Katherine (Lyons) Harrison. Loving mother of Frank (Renee), Eleuteria (John) Dobbe, Diana (Michael) Vaughn, Denise (Carlos) Dorger,

Jeremia (Angie), and Jason. Further survived by 18 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren - one of whom is with God. Sisters Beverly (Henry) Ratz and Charlene Poehls. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Frank Gonzales Jr., parents George and Katherine Harrison, brothers William and Robert Harrison and sister Patricia (Harrison) Moralez.

Nancy dedicated her life to her community. She served the Lord at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church as a Christian Mother.

Volunteered her time to the Mitchell Park Fourth of July committee, Mexican Fiesta - Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, Oasis Senior Center, and tirelessly worked the election voting polls serving the 12th aldermanic ward. She will be deeply missed by her family, civic and social organizations in which she served.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 613 S. 4th St., Milwaukee on Saturday, December 14th at 12pm with a visitation at the church from 9am until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nancy's name may be made to the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, Inc.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
