Nancy C. Kritz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(nee Kuhn) age 88 years, of Whitefish Bay, WI passed away on May 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard G. Kritz. Loving mother of Richard D. (Jolynn) Kritz and Jerry R. Kritz. Proud grandmother of Aimee, Rich, Phil, Caylyn and JR. Great grandmother of James, Larissa and Zachery. Dear sister of Peter M. (Heather) Kuhn. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Please join Nancy's family as they celebrate her life at Northshore Funeral Services Chapel on Wednesday, July 8 from 3-7:00 PM. There will be a Prayer Service at 6:30 PM. If desired, please give some flowers to someone you love.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Northshore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Northshore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Northshore Funeral Home
3601 North Oakland Avenue
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 961-1812
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved