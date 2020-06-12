(nee Kuhn) age 88 years, of Whitefish Bay, WI passed away on May 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard G. Kritz. Loving mother of Richard D. (Jolynn) Kritz and Jerry R. Kritz. Proud grandmother of Aimee, Rich, Phil, Caylyn and JR. Great grandmother of James, Larissa and Zachery. Dear sister of Peter M. (Heather) Kuhn. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Please join Nancy's family as they celebrate her life at Northshore Funeral Services Chapel on Wednesday, July 8 from 3-7:00 PM. There will be a Prayer Service at 6:30 PM. If desired, please give some flowers to someone you love.