1/1
Nancy C. LaBarbera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy C. LaBarbera

Wauwatosa - Passed away peacefully in her home on August 10th, 2020 at age 88. Beloved wife for 63 years of the late Vincent J. LaBarbera. Nancy is survived by her three children Michael (Maggie) and Vince (Debbie) LaBarbera, Diane (Bob) Krenzke; her grandchildren Billy (Christina) and Joe Meredith; Elaine (Adam) Fionda; Tony (Michaela) Velasquez, and great grandchildren Julian and Jace Fionda and Declan and Fiona Velasquez. Further survived by other beloved family and friends.

Nancy loved playing cards, solving crossword puzzles, and reading books. She enjoyed the company of her children and conversations with friends.

She was an avid fan of the Packers, Badgers, and Marquette Warriors.

Her sense of humor will be missed by everyone. She enjoyed playing practical jokes to the very end…

Per her wishes, a private service will be held and the ceremony will be streamed online at 4PM on Sunday, August 16th, 2020. Please see the Becker Ritter website to live stream Nancy's Funeral Service. The service will also be available for viewing online at your convenience after the live stream. The family is planning a public celebration of Nancy's life at some point in the future when public health concerns subside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nancy's honor to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Service
04:00 PM
Becker Ritter website
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved