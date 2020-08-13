Nancy C. LaBarberaWauwatosa - Passed away peacefully in her home on August 10th, 2020 at age 88. Beloved wife for 63 years of the late Vincent J. LaBarbera. Nancy is survived by her three children Michael (Maggie) and Vince (Debbie) LaBarbera, Diane (Bob) Krenzke; her grandchildren Billy (Christina) and Joe Meredith; Elaine (Adam) Fionda; Tony (Michaela) Velasquez, and great grandchildren Julian and Jace Fionda and Declan and Fiona Velasquez. Further survived by other beloved family and friends.Nancy loved playing cards, solving crossword puzzles, and reading books. She enjoyed the company of her children and conversations with friends.She was an avid fan of the Packers, Badgers, and Marquette Warriors.Her sense of humor will be missed by everyone. She enjoyed playing practical jokes to the very end…Per her wishes, a private service will be held and the ceremony will be streamed online at 4PM on Sunday, August 16th, 2020. Please see the Becker Ritter website to live stream Nancy's Funeral Service. The service will also be available for viewing online at your convenience after the live stream. The family is planning a public celebration of Nancy's life at some point in the future when public health concerns subside.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nancy's honor to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.