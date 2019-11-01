Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC PARISH
9603 W. Beloit Rd.
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC PARISH
9603 W. Beloit Rd.
Muskego - (nee Roemer) Passed peacefully into Eternal Life on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Age 76. Loving mother of (the late Joanne), Steve, Cheryl (Melissa Macias), Mary (David) Refinski, and daughter-in-law Trish Beckman. Proud grandma of Jake and Luke Lehman, Ariana, Angelica and Dominic Refinski. Also loved by many other family and friends.

Nancy loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her caring and selfless nature carried all throughout her life. It spread across not only her work as a nurse, but through family, friends, and anyone to cross her path. She was also an avid book reader. Nancy enjoyed planting flowers in her garden and being in her yard.

Visitation at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC PARISH, 9603 W. Beloit Rd., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 11:30 AM-12:30PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30PM. Burial at St. Matthias Catholic Parish Cemetery to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
