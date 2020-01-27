|
Nancy C. Salentine (nee Burg)
Muskego - Found peace on January 25, 2020, age 73. Dear wife of Don Salentine. Beloved mother of Tom Tavernia, Melissa (Chris) Schroeter, Michelle White, and devoted grandmother to Morgan and Lauren Schroeter. Preceded in death by sons Tim and Mike. Survived by many cherished relatives and friends. Visitation at Star of Bethlehem in New Berlin on Friday, January 31, 4:00-6:00PM. Memorial service to follow.
