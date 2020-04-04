|
Nancy C. Tarkowski
Cudahy, WI - (nee Roark) Born to eternal life on Thursday, April 2, 2020, age 84 years. Loving mother of Susan (James) Makarewicz, Jeffrey (Gina Campione) Tarkowski and Linda (Ed) Santiago. Proud grandmother of Stephanie Santiago, Joseph Tarkowski and Paige Tarkowski. Dearest sister of Mary (James) Kryzewski. Further survived by other family and friends.
Nancy was a retiree of Ampco Metal. She was an active member of St. Veronica Church with the Human Concerns Committee and the Food Pantry and she served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Private Family services will be held. A Streaming of Nancy's Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Please see funeral home website for link. A public memorial celebration will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial to St. Veronica Church or the Hunger Task Force are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020