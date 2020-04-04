Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
virtual gathering
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Tarkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy C. Tarkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy C. Tarkowski Notice
Nancy C. Tarkowski

Cudahy, WI - (nee Roark) Born to eternal life on Thursday, April 2, 2020, age 84 years. Loving mother of Susan (James) Makarewicz, Jeffrey (Gina Campione) Tarkowski and Linda (Ed) Santiago. Proud grandmother of Stephanie Santiago, Joseph Tarkowski and Paige Tarkowski. Dearest sister of Mary (James) Kryzewski. Further survived by other family and friends.

Nancy was a retiree of Ampco Metal. She was an active member of St. Veronica Church with the Human Concerns Committee and the Food Pantry and she served as a Eucharistic Minister.

Private Family services will be held. A Streaming of Nancy's Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Please see funeral home website for link. A public memorial celebration will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial to St. Veronica Church or the Hunger Task Force are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline