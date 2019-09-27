|
|
Nancy C. Witkowski
Grafton - age 74 lost her five-year battle with cancer on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She is pre-deceased by her parents Monicure and Beatrice Terry; brothers, Donald, Harold, James and Michael; grandson Michael; sister-in-law Susan and son-in-law Dan. Nancy is survived by her husband Steve Witkowski, her children, Tony (Chris), Tammy (Michael) and Dawn (Greg); brothers, Curtis, John, and Louis (AKA Edward); sisters, Patricia, Joyce and Barbara. She is further survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Nancy managed the former Super 8 Motel in Saukville for 20 years. She loved to travel, play golf and belonged to the Tuesday Morning Swingers golf club and the Red Hat Society. Nancy enjoyed gardening, bird watching, painting and was a VERY competitive Canasta player. She loved her family very much and will be missed by all. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Aurora Grafton Cancer Center and St. Luke's Hospital Cancer Center. A Funeral Service for Nancy will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Eernisse Funeral Home (1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg, WI 53012). Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Nancy will be laid to rest at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend, WI. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to the or a .
EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME
& CREMATION SERVICE
CEDARBURG 262-376-9600
eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019