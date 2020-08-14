Nancy Carol Rindfleisch (nee Jordan)Muskego - Born July 1, 1932, Nan went home to be with her Lord Aug.12, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 67 years, Melvin; two children, Susan (Donald) Krosnicki and Jeffrey (Pat) Rindfleisch; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Nan enjoyed entertaining her many friends and cooking for them. She traveled throughout the country, Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean. Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug.22, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church (S66 W14325 Janesville Rd. Muskego, WI) at 10:00 a.m. with the service following at 11:00 and committal after the service. Memorials in Nan's name may be made to the church.