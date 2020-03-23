|
|
Nancy D. Piastowski
Milwaukee - Born to eternal life March 20, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Beloved wife of Dennis Piastowski. Loving mother of Nick (Sara Ziegler) Piastowski, and Robyn (Brian) Larsen. Proud Bada of Mason. Dear sister-in-law of Debbie Soos, and Elaine Piastowski. Preceded in death by Dennis' siblings; Patty, Jerry, and Jimmy Piastowski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She will also be missed by 3 Snoopy's, and 2 Spike's, all schnauzer's.
A service will be planned for a later date. Keep checking the funeral home website for updates. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Dennis at 8819 W. Holt Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53227. He would like to distribute the donations to the many charities Nancy was involved in.
Nancy was a member of St. Gregory the Great Parish. She was a Eucharistic Minister there. She worked at the church, and at the school with her grandson Mason. She also worked during the church festival.
Nancy was the head secretary for the superintendent of MPS. She was also a huge Bon Jovi fan.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020