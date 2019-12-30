|
|
Nancy DeBrozzo
Nancy Ann DeBrozzo, of Grafton, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was 83 years old. Nancy was born in Horicon, Wisconsin to Arthur Dehn and Estelle Horn on October 10, 1936. Nancy was united in marriage to Sam DeBrozzo in 1974.
Nancy had a passion for buying and selling antiques. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and playing dominos with her friends.
Nancy is survived by her son Thomas (Alana) Magestro, daughter Susan (Donald) Trottier, grandchildren Nicholas and Alex Magestro and Jimmy Trottier and special friend Thomas Batzler. She is preceded in death by her husband Sam DeBrozzo and grandson Jake Trottier.
Nancy's family will receive visitors on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM at Eernisse Funeral Home 1167 Washington Avenue Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012. Nancy will be laid to rest with her husband Sam at Wisconsin Memorial Park the following day.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020