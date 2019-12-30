Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy DeBrozzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy DeBrozzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy DeBrozzo Notice
Nancy DeBrozzo

Nancy Ann DeBrozzo, of Grafton, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was 83 years old. Nancy was born in Horicon, Wisconsin to Arthur Dehn and Estelle Horn on October 10, 1936. Nancy was united in marriage to Sam DeBrozzo in 1974.

Nancy had a passion for buying and selling antiques. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and playing dominos with her friends.

Nancy is survived by her son Thomas (Alana) Magestro, daughter Susan (Donald) Trottier, grandchildren Nicholas and Alex Magestro and Jimmy Trottier and special friend Thomas Batzler. She is preceded in death by her husband Sam DeBrozzo and grandson Jake Trottier.

Nancy's family will receive visitors on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM at Eernisse Funeral Home 1167 Washington Avenue Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012. Nancy will be laid to rest with her husband Sam at Wisconsin Memorial Park the following day.

Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline