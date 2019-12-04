|
|
Nancy E. Bralick
Whitefish Bay - Passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2019 at age 62. Nancy worked for Fleet Mortgage, which later became Washington Mutual for many years. Beloved wife of 30 years to George Bralick, loving mother of Theo (Andrea) Bralick, Nathan Bralick, Mary (Jeffrey) Mallegni, Matthew Bralick and Katherine Bralick. Cherished grandmother of Marina, Christian, Anya, Adeline and Jeffrey III. Further survived by her sister Susan DuPont, brothers-in-law Dr. William (Cecilia) Bralick Jr. and Jeffrey Bralick, lifelong friends, Terrie Brown and Chris Platzer along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Calvin and Elizabeth (nee Schwartz) Taylor, sisters Diane and Charlene and brother Joe. The family wishes to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the angels who cared for Nancy at 7-CFAC at Froedtert and the staff of the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center. Special thanks also to the nurses and staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center for their kindness and care in Nancy's final days. Visitation Sat., Dec. 7th from 10 AM until the 1 PM funeral service at the FUNERAL HOME. Burial at St. Paul's Cemetery in Genesee. Memorials are appreciated to the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center. Visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019