Nancy E. CookGreendale - Passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 at the age of 91 years.Nancy was born in Woodstock, IL in 1929 to the late Albert and Esther (nee Peter) Richards. She was raised in Wauwatosa, WI where she graduated from Holy Angels and then received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Marquette University. She had many fond memories of her summers working at Yellowstone National Park. Nancy's interests were diverse, from Marquette basketball to the Milwaukee Ballet.In her memory, we will remember and carry on her acceptance of all people without regard to race, religion or personal preferences.Nancy is survived by her 3 daughters Jennifer, Allison and Wendy. Her 2 sons Jeffrey and Stephen. Her 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.She is preceded in death by her Husband Byron, her 3 brothers and a grandson.Private services will be held. Interment Calvary Catholic Cemetery of St. Mary Parish Woodstock, IL.