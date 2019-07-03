Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy E. Faber

Nancy E. Faber Notice
Faber, Nancy E. (Nee Allfree) Born to eternal life July 1, 2019 at age 73. Beloved wife of Thomas. Dear mother of Keith, Jeffery (Lisa), and Kenneth (Lisa). Proud grandmother of Dakota. Sister of Susan (Roman) Konkol. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (formerly Mary Queen of Heaven; 2322 S. 106th St. West Allis) 11:00 AM. Visitation will be Saturday at the church 9:00 AM until time of Mass. Interment Highland Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019
