Nancy E. SmithNee Swan. Passed away peacefully in the presence of her husband, daughter, sister and the loving caregivers at AngelsGrace Hospice on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the age of 66. Loved wife of Kimball Smith. Mother of Sara (Benjamin) Lockwood. Grandma of Finley, Perry and Crosby. Sister of Betsy (Joseph) Reynolds. Aunt Nanny of Kelly, Brian, Erin and Bridget. Sister-in-law of Douglas Smith. Aunt of Nathan and Travis. Also loved by numerous other family and friends.Gathering at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 16, 5-645PM. Memorial 7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Specialty Purebred CAT Rescue.Avid sports fan, now with the best seats in the house.