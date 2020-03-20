|
|
Nancy Erwin Maher
Greenfield - (nee Gillen) Went to Jesus peacefully on Monday, March 9th 2020, at age 86, with family & a dear friend Kathleen Schmid bedside, after a long battle with flu & double pneumonia. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother & had many friends she loved & appreciated. Nancy is survived by loving husband Tom & 5 children. Daughter Jan Marie Fellah, son-in-law Chad, daughter-in-law Kathi (nee Kolander) & son Gary Lee Harnack, daughter Elizabeth A. & son-in-law Jeff Schultz, daughter-in-law Dawn M. (nee Huebschen) & son Kevin L. Erwin, daughter-in-law Nancy E. (nee Madson) & son Tommy Maher. Loving Nanny of 9 grandchildren & great-Nanny of 9 precious great grandchildren. Best friend of Kathleen Schmid. Further survived by nephews & a niece. Preceded in death by first husband Walt L. Erwin, Parents Marie Francis (nee Bourell) & Paul H Gillen Sr, brother Paul H. Gillen II, & sister Dorothy (nee Gillen) Ellison.
She was ably cared for by devoted doctors & staff (nurses) of St. Francis Hospital, Milwaukee ICU. It was positively awesome to witness these professionals do God's work. They treated Nancy as if she was their own family.
Nancy was born in Chicago on April 13, 1933 & moved to Long Island where she lived into her late 20's. She loved animals for their loyalty, constant giving & leaves behind her favorite little dog Maggie. Her professional career included clothing sales at B. Altmann & Co. on Long Island & as manager of a W. R. Grace & Co. office in New Berlin where she excelled as the companies only female sales rep selling anesthesia & respiratory products to Hospitals in Southeast Wisconsin.
Services will be arranged at safer time for our community. Inurnment will be private at the Union Grove VA Cemetery, WI
Please no flowers. Donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S. 58th St. Milwaukee, WI 53220-2053 or The Wisconsin Humane Society 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208. Thank You.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020