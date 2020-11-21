Nancy Eva O'Brien



Brookfield - Nancy Eva O'Brien, age 56 of Brookfield, was called home to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020. Nancy passed peacefully surrounded by her loving husband Shane and their son Devin. Nancy graduated from Wauwatosa West High School and retired from Midwest Express-Frontier Airlines.



Nancy will be remembered as "Little Nancy" to her family, as "Tigger" to her camping buddies, and as "The Caregiver" to her traveling friends. Friends and family members will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest like she always did. Nancy's optimism in life, humor, and smile was contagious to everyone she met.



In 2005, with the help and support of her parents, Frank and Sadie Felder, Nancy was reunited with her biological mother, Gail Jensen, and half-sister and brother. It was a special moment for Nancy made possible by her adopted parents.



Nancy had a valiant fight with breast cancer in 2012. The battle resumed in 2019 when stage 4 breast cancer spread to her bones. Nancy's strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family, friends, and many supporters carried her through the last eight years.



Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Sadie and Frank Felder; her Godmother, Mary Belfiore; backup Godmother, Sister Evelina "Nancy" Belfiore; aunt, Jeanette Scaffidi; uncle, Chuck Scaffidi; and cousins, Michael Scaffidi and Elise Scaffidi.



Nancy is survived by her husband, Shane O'Brien; son, Devin O'Brien; brother, Robert Felder (Sue); biological mom, Gail Jensen; sister, Tammy Cleveland Powers (Tad); brother, Sean Cleveland, Uncle Sam Scaffidi (Ann) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including her "Besties" Christine Schlesner and Kim Cook.



A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on November 28, 2020, at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53072 from 4-7 pm with services starting at 7 pm.



The Memorial Service will be live on Facebook under "Nancy's Funeral," and on Krause Funeral Home's website under "Nancy's obituary" for those that are unable to attend in person.









