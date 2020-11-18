1/1
Nancy Freitag
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Freitag

West Allis - Nancy R. Freitag (nee Hart), age 82, passed away at her residence on November 13, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1938 to Alfred and Margaret (nee Howe) Hart. Nancy was united in marriage to Robert Freitag. She was employed by a law firm as a bookkeeper. Nancy was an avid fan of the Packers and Brewers. She loved watching the Hallmark Channel, word searches, ceramics, and enjoyed Betty Boop and Maxine. Nancy also had a sarcastic sense of humor. Left to cherish her memory are: her sister, Janet Waldron; her niece Terri (Tom) Konrath; her great nieces: Katie Konrath and Jenny (Zach) Wollerman; and her great nephew and niece Oliver and Ava Wollerman. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, brother-in-law, David Waldron, and nephew, David Waldron. A celebration of Nancy's life was held privately. She was laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved