Nancy FreitagWest Allis - Nancy R. Freitag (nee Hart), age 82, passed away at her residence on November 13, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1938 to Alfred and Margaret (nee Howe) Hart. Nancy was united in marriage to Robert Freitag. She was employed by a law firm as a bookkeeper. Nancy was an avid fan of the Packers and Brewers. She loved watching the Hallmark Channel, word searches, ceramics, and enjoyed Betty Boop and Maxine. Nancy also had a sarcastic sense of humor. Left to cherish her memory are: her sister, Janet Waldron; her niece Terri (Tom) Konrath; her great nieces: Katie Konrath and Jenny (Zach) Wollerman; and her great nephew and niece Oliver and Ava Wollerman. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, brother-in-law, David Waldron, and nephew, David Waldron. A celebration of Nancy's life was held privately. She was laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park.