|
|
Nancy Goll
Waukesha - (nee Swartout) January 20, 2020, age 70 years. Beloved wife of the late Donald Goll. Loving mother of Jason (Rose Reedy) Goll. Sister-in-law of Marjorie (the late Marvin) Polzer, Dolly (the late Fred) Goll and Sue (the late Jim) Goll. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, January 24 at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020