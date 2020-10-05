1/
Nancy Grimm
1940 - 2020
Nancy Grimm

Cedarburg - (Nee Kuether) Born to Eternal Life on Oct. 3, 2020, age 80 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Bernie. Survived by her dear children Gary (Michele), Tom (Vicky), Sharon (Mark) Apazeller, Mary Kay (Brian) Theriault, Patty (Matthew) Nogalski, and Steve (Donna). Also survived by other relatives and friends. See zwaskafuneral.com for additional family members.

Memorial visitation will be held on Mon. Oct. 12, 2020 from 10AM - 11AM with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00AM. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the American Heart Association.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
October 6, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
