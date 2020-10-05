Nancy Grimm
Cedarburg - (Nee Kuether) Born to Eternal Life on Oct. 3, 2020, age 80 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Bernie. Survived by her dear children Gary (Michele), Tom (Vicky), Sharon (Mark) Apazeller, Mary Kay (Brian) Theriault, Patty (Matthew) Nogalski, and Steve (Donna). Also survived by other relatives and friends. See zwaskafuneral.com
for additional family members.
Memorial visitation will be held on Mon. Oct. 12, 2020 from 10AM - 11AM with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00AM. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the American Heart Association
.