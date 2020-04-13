|
Nancy H. Stamey (Nee Eddy)
Milwaukee - Nancy H. Stamey (nee Eddy) passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, at the age of 83.
Nancy was predeceased in death by her son, Dale Stamey and her parents, Curtiss E. and Helen E.(nee Sickler) Eddy. Nancy is survived by her brother, Curtiss Edward (Kathy) Eddy, nieces and nephews, Heather Krause, Heath Eddy and Paige Eddy, great nieces and nephews: Deidre, Kasey, Nathan, Quinton, and Zachary, She is further survived by other relatives, and friends.
Nancy was a 35-year employee of Wisconsin Bell/AT&T. "Volunteer Extraordinaire" would describe Nancy. She was active in the Telephone Pioneers, the Salvation Army's Christmas Collection, a gift shop volunteer at West Allis Memorial Hospital, Calvary Preschool and her church, Blessed Hope United Methodist Church, West Allis.
A special thanks to the Assisted Living Staff, especially the daytime staff, at Village at Manor Park and to Vitas Hospice Care, especially Elizabeth. Nancy loved all of you and the care that you gave her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be given to Blessed Hope UMC., 3177 S. 107th St., West Allis, WI 53227
There will be no visitation and a private burial. A Celebration of Life Service will take place in the future.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020