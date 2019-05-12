|
Tillman, Nancy Helen Richter On May 4, 2019 Nancy Tillman of Mequon, WI, passed away quietly and peacefully surrounded by her loving kids (and Laura, an awesome hospice nurse) who were reminiscing about the fun times the family has shared through the years. She died after battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which resulted in several hospitalizations over the past few months. She was in Lawlis Family Hospice-Mequon when the end arrived. She was born in Chicago, IL but moved to Milwaukee when she married the late Robert A. Tillman in 1948. She was a devoted mom to her three children Betsy (Jeff) Kulick, their sons Drew and Scott and great-grandchild, Autumn; Barb Tillman (grand-dog Scout) and Keith (Susan) Tillman, their children Ashley (Fiance Aaron Frank), Kelsey (J.K.) Kendall, Kevin, Thomas and Lance and great-grandchildren Reese and Beau. She was an avid sportsperson in her younger days, excelling in waterskiing, golf, bowling and other sports. She and Bob particularly loved the northern woods where they had a cabin and delighted in being able to be with the kids and grandkids as they grew up boating, fishing, walking and birding up north. She adored dogs which ranged from golden retrievers when the kids were growing up, and then turned to cockapoos (Bear and Charley) as she grew older. In her later years she took up weaving and knitting, keeping her family well stocked in blankets, sweaters and scarves. She loved to play bridge and work crosswords. She loved her friends, her kids' friends and was always curious about the world and the people in it. She had an irreverent sense of humor that remained with her to the very end. Celebration of Life Service on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 3:30PM at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon. Visitation to be held from 3:00 until 5:00PM. Private family committal Christ Church Episcopal-Whitefish Bay, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lawlis Family Hospice c/o Columbia St. Mary's Hospital-Mequon, Wisconsin Humane Society or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019