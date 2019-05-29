|
Tillman, Nancy Helen Richter Of Mequon, WI. Passed away quietly and peacefully surrounded by her loving kids on May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Tillman. Devoted mom of Betsy (Jeff) Kulick, Barb Tillman and Keith (Susan) Tillman. Celebration of Life Service on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 3:30PM at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon. Visitation to be held from 3:00 until 5:00PM. Private family committal Christ Church Episcopal-Whitefish Bay, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lawlis Family Hospice c/o Columbia St. Mary's Hospital-Mequon, Wisconsin Humane Society or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019