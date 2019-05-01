|
Bons, Nancy J. (Nee Maciolek) of Leesburg FL, formerly of Franklin, found peace April 24, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Beloved wife of Ken Bons for 49 years. Loving mother of Brenda (Lennie) Brzezinski, and Brian (Justine) Bons. Proud grandmother of Rachel, Bella, Skylar, and Luke. Dear sister of the late Jerry Maciolek, and sister-in-law of Gloria Kuhl. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service on Saturday, May 4, at 11:00AM at the funeral home chapel. Visitation on Saturday from 9:00AM until time of service. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019