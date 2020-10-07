Nancy J. KlugEntered into Eternal Life on October 5, 2020 at age 95. Loving wife of the late Dr. Wayne Klug. Devoted mother of Tom (Sally) Klug, Debrah (Dan) Bogenhagen, Dan (Catherine) Klug, Wayne Klug, Jodi (Merl) George, and Andrew (Aziza) Klug. Further loved and survived by 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, additional family members and friends.Nancy was a beloved educator who was a English teacher and administrator at Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha from 1971-1988. She then took a part-time position at UW Waukesha as well as serving on numerous charitable committees. She received numerous honors for her work in literacy, including the Governor's Certificate of Commendation. Her dedication to enriching her student's lives was extraordinary and had a great impact.The family would like to thank the caring staff at Linden Grove and Seasons Hospice for their compassionate care of Nancy.Private services.