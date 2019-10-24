|
Nancy J. Last
South Milwaukee - (nee Bendowske) Reunited with her loving husband of 66 years, Richard "Dick", on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the age of 88. Proud mom of Gary (Teresa) Last and Joan (Greg) Hiebing. Loving grandma of Matt (Brittany) Last, Kevin Last, Lauren Parkins and Stephanie (Matt) Kempfert. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Nancy loved nothing more than spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. They meant everything to her.
Visitation at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, 900 Michigan Ave., South Milwaukee, on Saturday, October 26 from 10 - 11 AM. Memorial Service at 11 AM. Private interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019