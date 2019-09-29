|
Nancy J. Malson
Oak Creek - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, September 22, 2019, age 82 years. Beloved sister of Grace Galbavy. Preceded in death by sisters Rosemarie Malson, Marcia Heinowski, Elaine Perzacki and brother Ralph Malson. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Visitation Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Funeral Home 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Retired employee of Weyenberg Shoe Co. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019