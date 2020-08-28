Nancy J. Olson-LewisPassed away on August 26, 2020 at the age of 73. Nancy was the oldest of 6 children to the late Dr. Carroll R. and Thelma L. Olson. Nancy graduated from West Allis Nathan Hale H.S. in 1965 and Carroll College in 1970. She was an elementary school teacher in Illinois for several years before returning to Milwaukee to pursue a career in nursing. After completing years in nursing, she moved back to teaching and focused on special education where she then retired from in 2015.Nancy was a kind, generous, and loving person who was loved by all who knew her. She was a nature lover and took pride in her beautiful flower arrangements and gardening.Nancy is survived by the loves of her life, her daughter Emily Madelung (Drew), her granddaughter Mila Jane. as well as her brother, Robert A. Olson (Debra) of Crystal Lake, IL, her sisters Debra Stenz (Rick) of New Berlin, and Susan Olson of West Allis. She is further survived by her nephews Aaron Stenz (Laura), Andy Stenz (Marian), Adam Stenz (Addy), Alec Krabbe (Stacy) and niece Genieve (Anthony) and was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Fredrick A. Olson and John E. Olson.In the last months of her life, we the family would like to say thank you to Horizon Home Hospice and all the family/friends that came to spend time and care for her. There were lots of amazing memories made throughout her life and she will be missed greatly.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, from 10-11:45 AM, at Mother of Perpetual Help, 2322 S. 106th St., West Allis. Mass will follow.