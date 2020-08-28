1/1
Nancy J. Olson-Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy J. Olson-Lewis

Passed away on August 26, 2020 at the age of 73. Nancy was the oldest of 6 children to the late Dr. Carroll R. and Thelma L. Olson. Nancy graduated from West Allis Nathan Hale H.S. in 1965 and Carroll College in 1970. She was an elementary school teacher in Illinois for several years before returning to Milwaukee to pursue a career in nursing. After completing years in nursing, she moved back to teaching and focused on special education where she then retired from in 2015.

Nancy was a kind, generous, and loving person who was loved by all who knew her. She was a nature lover and took pride in her beautiful flower arrangements and gardening.

Nancy is survived by the loves of her life, her daughter Emily Madelung (Drew), her granddaughter Mila Jane. as well as her brother, Robert A. Olson (Debra) of Crystal Lake, IL, her sisters Debra Stenz (Rick) of New Berlin, and Susan Olson of West Allis. She is further survived by her nephews Aaron Stenz (Laura), Andy Stenz (Marian), Adam Stenz (Addy), Alec Krabbe (Stacy) and niece Genieve (Anthony) and was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Fredrick A. Olson and John E. Olson.

In the last months of her life, we the family would like to say thank you to Horizon Home Hospice and all the family/friends that came to spend time and care for her. There were lots of amazing memories made throughout her life and she will be missed greatly.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, from 10-11:45 AM, at Mother of Perpetual Help, 2322 S. 106th St., West Allis. Mass will follow.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved